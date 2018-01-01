Accurate forecasts in under a second

Chrono is a software platform for making time series forecasts at scale. We handle the complexity of forecasting so you can get on running your business.Create Account Contact Sales
Chrono is a machine learning product you don't need a PhD to use. We manage all the complexity of defining and tuning your forecast model, and provide an easy-to-use RESTful interface that will feel familiar whatever your language of choice.
import requests
url = "https://api.chronoapi.com/v1/streams"
headers = {"Authorization":"Bearer Y0URVAL1DT0KEN"}
data = {
"name": "myStream",
"period": 3600 # Seconds between events
}
r = requests.post(url, data=data, headers=headers)
print(r.json())
Chrono learns a forecasting model tailored to your unique data, which means we never use your data to influence other customers forecasts, or vice versa. We don't even retain your data, which means you can have peace of mind when it comes to data sovereignty and privacy. You can send in ten years of second-by-second data, and we'll only store the model we need to forecast what happens next.
Chrono can do in under a second what can take a trained analyst hours or days. It generates forecasts just as quickly, so whether you need to know what happens tomorrow, or what will happen years in the future, you'll get your answer in milliseconds rather than minutes or hours. Unlike other services, Chrono works in real time, just like your data. That means no more tedious data engineering: just send events in as they happen, and get your forecast when you need it.
Chrono is the forecasting platform that caters to every scale. Whether you have one data stream or one million, and whether they're updated once a day or once a second, Chrono will seamlessly handle whatever you throw at it. We cater to every scale on price too, if you have a few low-frequency datasets, Chrono is cheap or free, and when you scale up to millions it is still more affordable than alternative services, or building it yourself.